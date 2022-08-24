WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 24, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Riverside County in southern California... * Until 445 PM PDT. * At 134 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.50 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Anza, Hwy 74 Between Mountain Center And Anza, Mountain Center, Hwy 74 Between Anza And Palm Desert, Hwy 74 Between Hemet And Mountain Center, Aguanga, Cahuilla Indian Reservation, Lake Hemet and Santa Rosa Mountain. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather