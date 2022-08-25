WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 25, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service San Diego CA

242 AM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following

areas, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, Riverside

County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Diego

County Deserts, San Diego County Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass

Near Banning. This watch includes the Apple and El Dorado burn

scars.

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Scattered thunderstorms are expected again for this afternoon

and early evening. Slow-moving thunderstorms will produce

locally heavy rainfall.

- https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

