WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 11, 2022

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service San Diego CA

327 AM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH 5 PM TODAY...

* WHAT...Surf of 3 to 6 feet with occasional sets reaching 7 feet.

Strong rip and longshore currents. Highest surf will be in

northern Orange County. A thunderstorm is possible this

afternoon.

* WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas and Orange County

Coastal Areas.

* IMPACTS...Strong rip currents and longshore currents will be

hazardous for inexperienced swimmers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

