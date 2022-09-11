WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 11, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Diego CA

245 PM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central San Diego

County through 330 PM PDT...

At 245 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Ramona, moving west at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Poway, Ramona, Tierrasanta, Escondido, Santee, Scripps Ranch, San

Diego Country Estates, San Pasqual, Lakeside, Rancho Encantada, Sabre

Springs, Flinn Springs, Miramar Ranch North, Rancho Bernardo, Barona

Indian Reservation, Carmel Mountain, Highland Valley, Rancho

Penasquitos and Captain Grande Indian Reservation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3300 11676 3286 11681 3286 11712 3313 11706

TIME...MOT...LOC 2145Z 101DEG 6KT 3296 11687

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Advisory is cancelled for a portion of central California,

including the following county, Kern.

The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a

threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

