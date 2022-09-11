WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 11, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Diego CA

326 PM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of San Bernardino

County through 415 PM PDT...

At 326 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Silverwood Lake Rec Area, or near Lake Arrowhead, moving northwest at

20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

San Bernardino, Victorville, Hesperia, Wrightwood, I-15 Through The

Cajon Pass, Hwy 2 Between Phelan And Wrightwood, Lake Arrowhead, Hwy

138 Between I-15 And Hwy 2, Hwy 173 Between Lake Arrowhead And

Hesperia, Silverwood Lake Rec Area, Pinon Hills, Crestline,

Rimforest, Devore, Hwy 18 Between San Bernardino And Crestline, El

Mirage, Phelan, Cedarpines Park, Twin Peaks and Highway 138 between

Llano and the San Bernardino County line.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3433 11714 3417 11724 3427 11765 3430 11764

3443 11766 3461 11767

TIME...MOT...LOC 2226Z 118DEG 19KT 3429 11728

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Riverside County in southern California...

San Bernardino County in southern California...

* Until 930 PM PDT Sunday.

* At 329 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have

fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible

in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Lost Horse-Keys Village.

Berdoo

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather