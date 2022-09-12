WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 12, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service San Diego CA 222 PM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 230 PM PDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather