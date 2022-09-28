WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 28, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Diego CA

Issued by National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

331 PM PDT Wed Sep 28 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of Southern California, including the following

county, Riverside.

* WHEN...Until 530 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Shallow mud and debris flows are possible in and around

the Snow burn scar. Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage

areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 327 PM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.

Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen in less than

hour.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Idyllwild, Mt San Jacinto State Park, Beaumont, Mountain

Center.

- https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.

