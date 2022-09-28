WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 28, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Diego CA

Issued by National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

423 PM PDT Wed Sep 28 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY HAS BEEN REPLACED WITH A FLASH FLOOD WARNING...

The threat of flooding continues and a Flash Flood Warning is now in

effect. Please refer to that bulletin for more information.

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

North Central Riverside County in southern California...

Southeast San Bernardino County in southern California...

* Until 545 PM PDT.

* At 423 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Several roadways will likely become flooded and

impassible. Dangerous flash flooding of creeks and

streams, urban areas, highways, streets and

underpasses. Shallow mud and debris flows possible on

the southwest portion of the El Dorado burn scar.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Interstate 10 around Calimesa, Redlands, Yucaipa, and Beaumont.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

