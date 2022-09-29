WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 29, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Diego CA

1219 PM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 216 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following

county, San Diego.

* WHEN...Until 216 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1219 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in Troy Canyon, Posta Creek. Between 0.25 and 0.75

inches of rain have fallen.

- Troy Canyon, Posta Creek is the most likely place to

experience minor flooding.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are

expected over the area. This additional rain will result in

minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

San Diego mountains and I-8 Between Pine Valley And

Boulevard, Live Oak Springs, Mount Laguna, Cuyamaca Rancho

State Park, I-8 Between Boulevard And Imperial County Line,

Lake Morena, Campo, Pine Valley, Boulevard, Potrero and Hwy

S1 Between Lake Cuyamaca And Mount Laguna.

- https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

