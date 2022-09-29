WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 29, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northeastern San Diego County in southwestern California...

* Until 300 PM PDT.

* At 158 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hwy S22

Between Ranchita and Borrego Springs, or 7 miles southwest of

Borrego Springs, moving south at 5 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Borrego Springs, Hwy 78 Between Banner And S2, Hwy 78 Between S2

And Borrego Springs Rd, Julian, Cuyamaca Rancho State Park, Lake

Cuyamaca, Ranchita, Hwy S22 Between Ranchita And Borrego Springs,

Hwy 79 Between Julian And Lake Cuyamaca and Borrego Palm Canyon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

