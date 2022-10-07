WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, October 7, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Diego CA 413 PM PDT Fri Oct 7 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Riverside County through 500 PM PDT... At 413 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Moreno Valley, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Riverside, Moreno Valley, Lake Elsinore, Perris, Colton, March Airforce Base, Sun City, Lake Mathews, Woodcrest, Menifee, Wildomar, Canyon Lake, Lakeview, Romoland, Lake Perris Recreation Area, Quail Valley, Nuevo and Sedco Hills. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 3399 11721 3387 11704 3362 11724 3380 11748 TIME...MOT...LOC 2313Z 041DEG 10KT 3388 11719 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather