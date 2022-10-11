WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, October 11, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Diego CA

1135 AM PDT Tue Oct 11 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 134 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following

county, Riverside.

* WHEN...Until 134 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1135 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Anza, Hwy 74 Between Anza And Palm Desert, Hwy 74 Between

Mountain Center And Anza, Cahuilla Indian Reservation, Lake

Hemet and Santa Rosa Mountain.

- https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

