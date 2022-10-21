WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, October 21, 2022

_____

HIGH WIND WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

425 AM PDT Fri Oct 21 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 8 AM SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 70 mph

expected.

* WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County

Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne

Valleys and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 8 AM Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power

outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for

high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution if you must drive.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 8 AM SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Areas of west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

* WHERE...Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather