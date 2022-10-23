WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 24, 2022

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

811 PM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

expected. Local gusts to 55 MPH near the Cajon Pass and in the

Santa Ana Canyons.

* WHERE...Near and below the Cajon Pass to the Santa Ana

Mountains. Also, from below the Morongo Pass, through and

below the San Gorgonio Pass to near Beaumont.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 2 PM PDT Monday. Strongest

between 3 AM and 11 AM.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather