WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, October 25, 2022 _____ BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service San Diego CA 1208 PM PDT Mon Oct 24 2022 ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...A long period south-southwest swell from 190 degrees will generate surf of 3 to 6 feet. Sets up to 7 feet possible in Orange County. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas and Orange County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...Through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong rip currents and longshore currents will be hazardous to swimmers. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather