WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, November 7, 2022

HIGH WIND WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

115 PM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution if you must drive.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

* WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Bernardino and

Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County

Valleys, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Coachella Valley,

San Diego County Deserts, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning,

Orange County Coastal Areas and Orange County Inland Areas.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 10 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

* WHERE...San Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN...From 7 AM Tuesday to 4 AM PST Wednesday.

