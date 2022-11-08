WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

306 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Bernardino and

Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County

Valleys, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Coachella Valley,

San Diego County Deserts, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning,

Orange County Coastal Areas and Orange County Inland Areas.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE...San Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 4 AM PST Wednesday.

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

* WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Use caution if you must drive.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2

feet between 7000 and 9000 feet. 2 to 4 feet between 9000 feet

and the crest. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.

* WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong

winds could cause tree damage.

Be prepared for winter driving conditions. If you must travel,

keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case

of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to

10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...White Mountains of Inyo County.

* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult at times over

Westgard Pass on SR 168.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather