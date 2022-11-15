WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 16, 2022 _____ HIGH WIND WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Diego CA 243 AM PST Tue Nov 15 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected. Gusts to 70 mph below the Cajon pass and near the coastal foothills of the Santa Ana Mountains. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills and Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution if you must drive. expected. * WHERE...Riverside County Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHAT...Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph * WHERE...San Diego County Valleys and San Diego County Mountains. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph * WHERE...Orange County Coastal Areas. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather