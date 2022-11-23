WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 25, 2022

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

750 PM PST Wed Nov 23 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. Local

gusts of 65 to 75 mph are possible in the most wind-prone

areas.

* WHERE...The Inland Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains,

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills and Orange County Inland

Areas.

* WHEN...From 10 PM Wednesday to 10 AM Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds blowing around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest and most widespread winds

are expected on Thanksgiving. The combination of strong winds,

low humidity and warm weather will result in several hours of

elevated fire weather conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 10 AM

PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with local gusts to 65 mph.

* WHERE...Riverside County Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass Near

Banning.

* WHEN...The strongest and most widespread winds are expected on

Thanksgiving Day.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM THURSDAY TO NOON PST

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph,

except 30 to 45 mph, with gusts 60 to 75 mph on more the wind-

prone coastal slopes.

* WHERE...San Diego County Valleys and San Diego County

Mountains.

* WHEN...From 2 AM Thursday to noon Friday.

are expected during the day on Thanksgiving. The combination

of strong winds, low humidity and warm weather will result in

several hours of critical fire weather conditions.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM PST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 to 40 mph

expected.

* WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely areas for stronger winds

to reach the coast will be north of La Jolla and south of

Oceanside.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 8 PM PST

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts 35 to 40

mph expected.

* WHERE...Orange County Coastal Areas.

* WHEN...Strongest winds on Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds will not be widespread.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather