WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

301 AM PST Tue Nov 29 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County

Mountains, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San

Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

