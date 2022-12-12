WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 12, 2022

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

303 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds have weakened.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...West to northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45

mph.

* WHERE...Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts.

* WHEN...Through 8 AM today.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs and weak or shallow rooted trees could be blown

down.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds below passes and near the

desert slopes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

