WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 13, 2022

_____

FROST ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

910 PM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Frost in the valleys tonight with temperatures falling

into the low 30s.

* WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire and San Diego County Valleys.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Frost is again likely Tuesday night with

overnight lows from 30 to 35 in the valleys.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

* WHAT...Frost in the low deserts tonight with temperatures

falling into the low to mid 30s, coldest in the southern

Coachella Valley.

* WHERE...Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San

Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

overnight lows from 30 to 35.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather