WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 2, 2023

HIGH SURF ADVISORY

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service San Diego CA

208 PM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO 6 PM

PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet with local sets to 9 feet

in San Diego County and 5 to 7 feet with local sets to 8 feet

in Orange County.

* WHERE...San Diego and Orange County beaches.

* WHEN...From 4 AM Sunday to 6 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and

localized beach erosion.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to

dangerous surf conditions.

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following

counties, Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced.

* WHEN...Until 400 PM PST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Overflowing poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 207 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy

rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly

in the advisory area. Between 0.25 and 0.5 inches of rain

have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Merced, Atwater, Los Banos, Livingston, Winton, Delhi,

Hilmar-Irwin, South Dos Palos, Gustine, Dos Palos, Planada,

Ballico, San Luis National Wildlife Refuge, Le Grand, Lake

McClure, San Luis Dam, San Luis Reservoir and Catheys Valley.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

