WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 1, 2023

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Diego CA

307 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 504 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following

county, San Diego.

* WHEN...Until 504 AM PST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 307 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the

advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have

fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are

expected over the area. This additional rain will result in

minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Oceanside, Carlsbad, Encinitas, San Diego, Escondido, El

Cajon, Vista, National City, La Mesa, Poway, Imperial Beach,

Alpine, Pine Valley, Julian.

- https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather