WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 1, 2023

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Diego CA

319 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

The Flood Advisory has expired for a portion of Southwest

California, including the following counties, Riverside and San

Bernardino.

The heavy rain has ended. Light to moderate rain continues, but

flooding is not expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed

remaining road closures.

