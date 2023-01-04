WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Diego CA 217 AM PST Wed Jan 4 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO NOON PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Valleys, Riverside County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, San Diego County Mountains and Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...From 2 AM to noon PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. ...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains and Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 6 PM PST Thursday. * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Orange County Coastal Areas. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather