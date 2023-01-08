WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 8, 2023 _____ HIGH WIND WATCH URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Diego CA 1246 PM PST Sun Jan 8 2023 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains and Apple and Lucerne Valleys. Strongest gusts will be along the ridge tops and near the desert foothills * WHEN...From 10 AM Monday to 8 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution if you must drive. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather