WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Diego CA 830 PM PST Mon Jan 9 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM TUESDAY... * WHAT...South to southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph tonight, becoming south to southwest on Tuesday. * WHERE...Orange County Coastal Areas and Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...Through 4 PM Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds early this evening from the southeast, with a turn more to the south to southwest on Tuesday. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM TUESDAY... * WHAT...South to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph. Higher gusts to 75 MPH are possible on the ridges and desert slopes. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains and Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...Through 8 PM Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use caution if you must drive. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather