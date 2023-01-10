WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service San Diego CA 844 AM PST Tue Jan 10 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following counties, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino. * WHEN...Until 1130 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 844 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Anaheim, Santa Ana, Riverside, Irvine, Moreno Valley, Huntington Beach, Garden Grove, Corona, Orange and Fullerton. - https:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. ...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED... The Flood Warning is cancelled for the Sacramento River At Tehama Bridge. - At 8:00 AM PST Tuesday the stage was 206.0 feet. - Forecast...Forecast to fluctuate near 206.0 FT into this afternoon then forecast to recede to near 205.5 FT this evening then forecast to rise to near 206.0 FT late this evening then forecast to recede to near 205.0 FT tomorrow morning. * Impact...Near 206.7 feet, Water into rv park on east side of river. Tires of trailers get wet. Near 209.7 feet, Flood stage - Road inside trailer park and turn around site under RR tracks (Tehama\/Vina road) become impassible. Water is into area around structures on east side of river. No structural damage. Sheriff's office issues advisory. Makes sure Pelhams Bay, Snug Harbor, River Inn (small trailer parks all in a row on east side of river north of bridge) know of advisory."). - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather