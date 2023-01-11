WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 15, 2023

_____

HIGH SURF ADVISORY

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service San Diego CA

102 PM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet, local sets to 10

feet will continue through the day. Highest surf is in southern

San Diego County. Surf will briefly decrease Thursday before a

new long-period (17 second), west swell from 280 degrees

creates additional high surf. Surf of 8 to 10, locally up to 12

feet possible in San Diego County and 6 to 8 feet in Orange

County.

* WHERE...San Diego County and Orange County beaches.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and minor

beach erosion. Minor coastal flooding of low lying beach areas

and parking lots around high tide this morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide of 4.7 ft at 1048 AM today.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to

dangerous surf conditions.

_____

