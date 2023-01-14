WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 14, 2023

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Diego CA

700 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 934 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following

county, San Diego.

* WHEN...Until 934 PM PST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water over

roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or

is imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 659 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor

flooding is ongoing and will continue in the advisory area.

Between 0.6 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are

expected over the area. This additional rain will result in

minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Oceanside, Carlsbad, El Cajon, Vista, Encinitas, La Mesa,

Poway, Ramona, Del Mar and Alpine.

- https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

