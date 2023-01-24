WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 24, 2023

FROST ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

946 PM PST Mon Jan 23 2023

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Widespread temperatures 32 to 36 will result in frost

formation. Isolated locations will be in the upper 20s.

* WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire.

* WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 8 AM

PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

