WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 23, 2022

_____

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

537 AM PDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.A long period swell of 18 to 20 seconds arrives Thursday morning

with swell heights over 12 feet from coastal Sonoma County to

coastal Monterey County. The swell arrives over the northern

waters Thursday morning, moving southward impacting area beaches

through Thursday evening into Friday morning, resulting in a high

risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents. Swell periods will

diminish slightly to 15 to 17 seconds on Friday, but the risk for

sneaker waves and rip currents will persist. Additionally during

this time period, the high energy of this swell may result in

larger breaking waves in the surf zone from 14 to 18 feet. Swell

heights and periods are expected to diminish below risk threshold

Friday overnight into Saturday.

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY

NIGHT...

* WHAT...A strong northwest swell at 18 to 20 seconds associated

with swell heights over 12 feet arrives early tomorrow

morning, impacting area beaches with breaking waves of 14 to

18 feet possible through Friday.

* WHERE...Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National

Seashore, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast, San

Fransisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco and Northern Monterey

Bay.

* WHEN...Through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...High risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents.

Larger breaking waves in the surf zone may be possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Stay well away from the shoreline, expect

dangerous, potentially deadly high risk of sneaker waves and

strong rip currents. Stay off coastal rocks and jetties. Keep

children close, keep pets on leashes, and never turn your back

to the ocean. This swell may also provide occasional larger

breaking waves in the surf zone from 14 to 18 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather