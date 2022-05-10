WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 10, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Francisco CA 309 PM PDT Tue May 10 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Napa County through 345 PM PDT... At 309 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over St. Helena, or 14 miles east of Santa Rosa, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... St. Helena, Yountville and Deer Park. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3848 12253 3855 12250 3854 12226 3837 12238 TIME...MOT...LOC 2209Z 294DEG 10KT 3850 12245 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather