WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, June 21, 2022

HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

1008 AM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Hot conditions with daytime temperatures from 92 to 102.

Overnight lows in the 60s.

* WHERE...Interior portions of the North Bay, East Bay, South Bay,

Santa Cruz Mountains, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, interior

Central Coast, Santa Lucia Mountains, and Los Padres National

Forest.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

