WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 19, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

533 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT MONDAY...

* LOCATION...Immediate coast and coastal hills from Sonoma

county southward to Big Sur in Monterey county.

* TIMING...Until 4 am Monday.

* WINDS...Southerly winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds causing downed limbs and trees with

likely power outages. Sand and blowing debris along Highway 1

including the Great Highway.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

