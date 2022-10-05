WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, October 5, 2022

_____

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

501 AM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San

Antonio, Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley, and Carmel

Valley, Northern Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and

Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather