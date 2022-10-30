WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, October 30, 2022 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 646 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Lowered visibility this morning due to foggy conditions. Visibilities are oscillating around 2 miles of visibility or less with areas of dense fog at one quarter mile or less. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys (especially between Petaluma to Santa Rosa and around Napa) and Southern Monterey Bay (including Castroville, Salinas, Monterey, Pacific Grove, Carmel). * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Note that you may suddenly come upon dense fog while driving which will rapidly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather