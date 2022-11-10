WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, November 10, 2022 _____ FROST ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 227 AM PST Thu Nov 10 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures of 35 or colder will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of CA. * WHEN...For the first Frost Advisory, until 9 AM PST this morning. For the second Frost Advisory, from midnight tonight to 9 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. ...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 25 to 32 degrees. * WHERE...Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San Antonio and Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park. * WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, until 9 AM PST this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather