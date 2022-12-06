WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 6, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Francisco CA 331 AM PST Tue Dec 6 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of the Big Sur coast between Point Sur and Garrapata State Park through 415 AM PST... At 329 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northwest of Andrew Molera State Park, or 12 miles northwest of Big Sur Village, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Pico Blanco Campground. This includes Highway 1 between Mile Markers 56 and 60, and between Mile Markers 62 and 65. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 3634 12189 3636 12191 3639 12190 3640 12191 3640 12192 3643 12192 3645 12193 3646 12192 3650 12184 3633 12178 3632 12189 TIME...MOT...LOC 1129Z 249DEG 11KT 3636 12200 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather