AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

903 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following

county, Marin.

* WHEN...Until noon PST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water over

roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in

urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 902 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.10 and 1.00

inch of rain has fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.50 to 1.00 inch are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

San Rafael, Novato, Mill Valley, San Anselmo, Larkspur, Corte

Madera, Tiburon, Fairfax, Sausalito, Kentfield, Lucas Valley-

Marinwood, Tamalpais-Homestead, Stinson Beach, San Geronimo,

Tamalpais-Homestead Valley, Strawberry, Muir Beach, Black

Point-Green Point, Ross and Belvedere.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

