WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 27, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

223 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph and

local gusts up to 60 mph over the ridges and peaks.

* WHERE...Portions of California.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 6 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These winds are associated with a strong

frontal boundary that will produce heavy rain on Saturday.

Strongest winds are expected along the immediate San Mateo

Coastline, the Santa Cruz Mountains and the interior East Bay

and Santa Clara ranges.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 11 PM PST

TUESDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Large breaking waves from 22 to 26 feet.

* WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast County.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 11 PM PST Tuesday.. .

* IMPACTS...Dangerous surfing conditions and localized beach

erosion. Beachcombing is highly discouraged!.

Large breaking waves along the coast will lead to increased wave

run-up on beaches with waves topping and washing over large rocks

and jetties. These large waves can be erratic and unpredictable.

Use extra caution near the surf zone as these large waves will be

capable of sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean

water. Mariners traversing the bar are urged to exercise extreme

caution or stay in port until the threat subsides. Please contact

the U.S. Coast Guard for information regarding harbor and bar

closures.

* WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Southwestern Humboldt and Mendocino

Coast Counties.

