AREAL FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

149 PM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following

county, Alameda. Specifically Alameda Creek above Div Dam near

Sunol.

* WHEN...Until 400 PM PST.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams

continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall.

Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be

passable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 148 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated heavy rain. Flooding is already occurring in the

warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in

the warned area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Fremont and Sunol.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

