WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

227 PM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 230 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

The Flood Warning will expire at 230 PM PST this afternoon for a

portion of northern California, including the following county,

Sonoma.

The heavy rain has ended. Please continue to heed remaining road

closures.

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 230 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 230 PM PST this afternoon for a

portion of northern California, including the following counties,

Alameda and Contra Costa.

Widespread flooding will continue in portions of the area. Therefore

the Flood Advisory will be replaced by a Flood Warning. Please refer

to that bulletin for more information.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather