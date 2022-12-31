WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH Flood Watch National Weather Service San Francisco CA 433 PM PST Sat Dec 31 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...The North Bay. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Ongoing rain and runoff. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. * WHERE...The Bay Area and Central Coast flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather