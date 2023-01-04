WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 4, 2023

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

356 PM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following

counties, San Francisco and San Mateo.

* WHEN...Until 1000 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Overflowing poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 355 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the

advisory area. Between 0.1 and 0.2 inches of rain have

fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

San Francisco, Daly City, San Mateo, Redwood City, South San

Francisco, San Bruno, Pacifica, Menlo Park, Foster City,

Burlingame, San Carlos, Belmont, Millbrae, Half Moon Bay,

Hillsborough, Atherton, Woodside, Highlands-Baywood Park, El

Granada and North Fair Oaks.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

