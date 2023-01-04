WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 4, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

823 PM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

...A gusty shower will impact portions of Marin County through 900

PM PST...

At 822 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a gusty shower near San

Geronimo, or 13 miles west of San Rafael, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

San Rafael, Novato, Mill Valley, San Anselmo, Larkspur, Corte Madera,

Tiburon, Fairfax, San Geronimo, Kentfield, Lucas Valley-Marinwood,

Tamalpais-Homestead, Strawberry, Muir Beach, Tamalpais-Homestead

Valley, Point Reyes Station, Stinson Beach, Ross, Inverness and Santa

Venetia.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3803 12289 3805 12291 3813 12289 3809 12282

3814 12288 3826 12285 3806 12249 3802 12250

3798 12245 3797 12249 3794 12248 3794 12251

3790 12247 3789 12252 3784 12255 3793 12270

3791 12268 3790 12272 3800 12282 3803 12292

TIME...MOT...LOC 0422Z 208DEG 37KT 3796 12277

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

