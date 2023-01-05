WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023

AREAL FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

449 PM PST Thu Jan 5 2023

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for a portion of northern California,

including the following counties, Marin and Sonoma.

The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a

threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following

county, Monterey.

* WHEN...Until 800 PM PST.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of areas around the Carmel River Lagoon is

imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 451 PM PST, emergency management reported flooding in the

warned area. Flooding is already occurring.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Mission Fields and areas around Carmel River Lagoon.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHEN...Until 845 PM PST.

* IMPACTS...Flooding around the Salinas River Lagoon is imminent or

occurring.

- At 452 PM PST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain. Flooding

is already occurring in the warned area.

areas around the Salinas River Lagoon

