WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 8, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Francisco CA 505 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Marin, southeastern Sonoma and southeastern Napa Counties through 530 AM PST... At 504 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of St. Helena to 9 miles south of Point Reyes Station. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Heavy rainfal and pea size hail. Locally erratic wind gusts possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Napa, Petaluma, San Rafael, Novato, American Canyon, Sonoma, Fairfax, San Geronimo, Lucas Valley-Marinwood, Black Point-Green Point, Boyes Hot Springs, Yountville, Eldridge, El Verano, Woodacre, Lagunitas-Forest Knolls, Temelec, Fetters Hot Spring and Fetters Hot Springs-Agua Caliente. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 3846 12212 3842 12212 3836 12207 3832 12206 3832 12221 3827 12220 3826 12222 3826 12220 3825 12221 3822 12219 3818 12222 3816 12220 3816 12240 3811 12250 3809 12248 3802 12251 3795 12278 3799 12282 3800 12282 3851 12237 TIME...MOT...LOC 1304Z 255DEG 32KT 3847 12236 3796 12285 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...