WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 9, 2023

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

835 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY HAS BEEN REPLACED WITH A FLOOD WARNING...

The Flood Advisory has been replaced with a Flood Warning for a

portion of central California, including the following county,

Monterey.

The threat for widespread flooding has increased over the area.

Therefore the Flood Advisory has been replaced by a Flood Warning.

Please refer to that bulletin for more information.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...REPLACES FLOOD ADVISORY...

* WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is occuring.

* WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following

county, Monterey.

* WHEN...Until 1100 AM PST.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams

continue to rise due to excess runoff from current and earlier

rainfall.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 835 AM PST, Emergency management reported heavy rain in

the warned area. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly. Between 0.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Salinas, Seaside, Monterey, Marina, Arroyo Seco, Tassajara

Hot Springs, Jamesburg, Lucia, Big Sur Village, Soledad,

Greenfield, King City, Gonzales, Carmel-By-The-Sea, Carmel

Valley Village, Colman Canyon, Sycamore Flat, San Lucas, San

Ardo and Esalen Institute.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

